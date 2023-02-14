Michael Keaton Returns as Batman with Hot Toys Newest 1/6 Release Hot Toys is taking collectors back to Gotham with a brand new and impressive set of 1/6 scale collectibles with Batman 1989.

The biggest thing to come out of this year's Super Bowl was the first trailer of the upcoming DCEU film, The Flash. This movie looks insane and will be the end of the DCEU as we know it kicking off the new James Gunn's fueled DC Studios. The Flash is all over the place with time travel and even the colliding of an alternate Batman universe. Hot Toys is getting collectors up to date by taking them back in time to Tim Burton's 1989 Batman with the one and only Michael Keaton. Batman is not only back for this new Flash film, but Hot Toys is giving collectors the Dark Knight they know and love from his glory days.

This 12" tall Batman features 30 points of articulation and includes a brand new head sculpt with moveable eyes and swappable jaw parts. Hot Toys even included a poseable wired fabric cape, swappable hands, and a variety of weapons. Two versions will be offered, with the deluxe coming with an extra Gotham City Cathedral Gargoyle display base. These pieces are incredible and will come out in Q3 2024. Batman collectors can find both versions right here through Sideshow, and be on the lookout for the 1/6 scale Batmobile!

Relive the Events of Batman 1989 with Hot Toys

"Tim Burton's movie spin on the story of fan-favorite Batman released in 1989 is iconic to a generation of Dark Knight fans. Starred Michael Keaton as the multimillionaire Bruce Wayne, who has transformed himself into the crime-fighting Batman after witnessing his parents' brutal murder as a child. Michael Keaton's return to the role of Batman in The Flash movie gave chills to DC fans! Expanding on the current Bat collection, Hot Toys is introducing a brand new 1/6th scale Batman collectible figure based on Tim Burton's Batman (1989)."

"Meticulous and faithful recreation of Micheal Keaton's remarkable appearance as Batman in the movie, the highly-detailed 1/6th scale figure features a newly developed Batman head with separate rolling eyeballs and interchangeable lower faces techniques design; a specialized body highlighting Batman's muscular form; the newly designed Batsuit to mimic the material appearance; unique Bat gadgets including grapple gun, gauntlet with line launcher, rope attached batarang, ninja wheels, smoke capsules; also accessories including a white heel shoe, Batmobile remote, bomb timer, punch gear, and a display base."

The 1/6th scale Batman Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Michael Keaton as Batman in Batman (1989) movie

One (1) newly developed Batman head with separate rolling eyeball function and three (3) interchangeable lower faces capturing Batman's facial expressions

Movie-accurate facial expression and skin texture

Approximately 30 cm tall

Specialized body with 30 points of articulation

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of weapon holding hands One (1) remote holding right hand One (1) open left hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) Bat-suit with cape and Batman logo on chest

One (1) utility belt

One (1) pair of black boots

Weapons:

One (1) grapple gun

One (1) gauntlet with line launcher

One (1) rope attached batarang

Two (2) ninja wheels

Three (3) smoke capsules

Accessories:

One (1) white heel shoe

One (1) Batmobile remote

One (1) bomb timer

One (1) punch gear

A figure stand with movie logo and character name

Release date: Approximately Q2 – Q3, 2024