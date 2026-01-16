Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, Gong, superman

New Batman: Hush Superman 1/12 Figure Coming Soon from Gong

Gong is back with a new Superman 1/12 action figure as they step into the events of Batman: Hush for this new release

Article Summary Gong unveils a new 1/12 scale Superman action figure inspired by DC's Batman: Hush comic storyline.

This collectible features a wired cape, soft goods costume, and mind-controlled Superman head sculpt.

Accessories include Poison Ivy’s vine effects, swappable hands, and detailed comic-accurate sculpting.

Pre-orders for the Batman: Hush Superman figure are open now, launching in March 2026 for $119.99.

Gong has dabbled in the world of DC Comics before with action figures of Shazam and Superman from Kingdom Come. Well, they are back with a new Man of Steel from the events of Batman: Hush (2002–2003), where Superman plays a crucial role, showcasing how dangerous he can be when his free will is taken away. Written by Jeph Loeb and illustrated by Jim Lee, Hush follows Batman as a new player in the field and might know who is under the cowl. One significant moment of the comic features Superman, who is being mind-controlled by Poison Ivy, who has amplified her powers using kryptonite-laced spores. Under her influence, Superman is sent to Gotham to take down the Bat, a comic book moment that would go down in the history books.

This legendary fight not only features Batman's intelligence and resolve, but the terrifying power of the Man of Steel when he is stripped of his morals. Standing 6.9" tall, Gong was sure to capture his appearance right off the pages of DC Comics with a soft goods costume and wired cape. He will come with Poison Ivy effects and a swappable head, showing that he is under her control. There was nothing but praise for Gong's previous Kingdom Come figures, and one can imagine the same for this Batman: Hush release. Pre-orders for this new 1/12 Superman are already live for $119.99 with a March 2026 release date.

Batman: Hush Superman 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"Based on DC Comics' Batman: Hush comic series, a brand new Superman 1/12 scale action figure is introduced by GONG! This figure is around 6.9 inches tall and features multiple points of articulation for creating the various memorable poses of Superman, while also including additional parts and accessories for helping to create the perfect pose. It features a wired cape for helping to create dynamic poses, along with high-quality details for capturing the iconic look of the character. Don't miss out on adding this figure to your collection!"

Product Features

6.9 inches tall (17.5cm)

Made of plastic and fabric

Based on the Batman: Hush comic series

Multiple points of articulation

Highly detailed

Includes additional parts and accessories

Box Contents

Superman figure

Interchangeable hands

Cape

Poison Ivy vine set

