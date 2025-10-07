Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, conan the barbarian

Bêlit Joins Boss Fight Studios New Conan the Barbarian 1/12 Line

Boss Fight Studio debuts their newest 1/12 scale action figure collection with Conan the Barbarian Epic H.A.C.K.S.

Article Summary Bêlit, the fierce pirate queen from Conan the Barbarian, gets a new action figure by Boss Fight Studio.

The 1/12 scale Bêlit figure features swappable outfits, weapons, jewelry, and soft goods parts.

Part of the new Conan the Barbarian Epic H.A.C.K.S. collection, priced at $64.99 and shipping Q3 2026.

Pre-orders for Bêlit: Queen of the Black Coast are now live at Boss Fight Studio’s online store.

Bêlit, the fierce pirate queen of the Black Coast, first appeared in "Queen of the Black Coast," published in Weird Tales in May 1934. Created by Robert E. Howard, she is one of the most iconic female characters in the Conan the Barbarian mythos. Bêlit is the captain of the pirate ship Tigress, and she commands a crew of savage warriors with fear and charisma. She runs into Conan the Barbarian during his travels, with the two forming a passionate and tempestuous relationship, sailing together on raids across the seas.

Boss Fight Studio is now bringing their love to life as they debut their new line of 1/12 scale Conan the Barbarian action figures. The Queen of the Black Coast will come with a variety of swappable parts to help capture her iconic roles like the Captain Pirate of The Tigress and the Royal Majesty of the Black Coast. A variety of swappable soft goods parts are included along with jewelry, two khopeshs, a cutlass, and a dagger. The Epic H.A.C.K.S. Conan the Barbarian – Bêlit: Queen of the Black Coast figure is priced at $64.99. She is set to arrive in Q3 2026, and pre-orders are already live with Boss Fight Studio online shop.

Conan the Barbarian Epic H.A.C.K.S. – Belit: Queen of the Black Coast

"Bêlit is a name that resounds across the waves, a beacon of terror and defiance to all who dare challenge her reign as the Queen of the Black Coast. A mere sighting of her storied and dread ship – The Tigress – is enough for sailors stretching from Kush to Argos to choose the briny depths rather than battle her zealously loyal band of corsairs."

"Her very presence on the battlefield inspires fear and fanaticism in equal measure, as she fearlessly throws herself into the fray, her flashing eyes and fierce determination a match for even the most stalwart of enemies. Such is the power of Bêlit, the she-devil of the sea whose legend lives on as a harbinger of hope and terror for all scoundrels who hoist their sails."

