Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Debuts DC Comics Metron (New Gods) Collector Edition

Step into the vast and growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil new DC Comics figure ahead of the Crisis

Metron is a cosmic intellect among the New Gods, and he was created by Jack Kirby in the 1970s as part of his legendary DC Comics Fourth World saga. More observer than warrior, Metron is a neutral figure who seeks knowledge above all else. He rides in a floating, time-traveling throne called the Mobius Chair that's equipped with unimaginable power. Metron can traverse space, dimensions, and even time itself when riding in this chair, seeking universal truths across the DC Multiverse.

McFarlane Toys is now bringing this New Gods character to their DC Multiverse with a brand new DC Collector Edition figure. Metron will come with a pair of swappable hands, a display base, a collectible art card, and of course, his Mobius Chair. McFarlane Toys has not really covered the DC Comics New Gods stories with this line, besides Orion, who was a Target exclusive. Pre-orders for the DC Comics New Gods Metron figure are already live for $34.99 with an August 2025 release.

Metron (New Gods) McFarlane Collector Edition #45

"The origins of Metron are unknown, but at some point in history the New God received an amazing chair from enigmatic presence Mobius. It allowed Metron access to time, space, dimensions, and all the knowledge in the universe—except for the mysterious benefactor's identity. On his incredible journeys, Metron witnessed multiple crises destroying and remaking numerous realities."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

METRON™ as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include Mobius chair, 2 extra hands and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!