Beta Ray Bill Brings Glory to Diamond Select Toys Marvel Select

At this point, most Marvel fans have already seen Thor: Love and Thunder, and sadly, there was no Beta Ray Bill appearance. Bill was one of those characters many speculators were expecting to arrive in this film, but I am glad he didn't because he deserves more than a small role. Beta Ray Bill has never been in the spotlight outside of his original character debut back in Thor #337. He has popped up here and there, and he has even had some solo comic runs himself, like the recent 2021 mini-series. Well, Diamond Select Toys is not dropping a comic of Beta Ray Bill, but he is entering the Marvel Select line with a trill electrifying figure.

Coming in at 8.5" tall, this Thor ally is loaded with impressive detail showing off his new armor set from the recent solo comic. Gentle Giant crafted this beauty, and he looks incredible as he is ready to go to war with your collection. He will come with two versions of Stormbreaker, a standard and a spinning versions. This is one figure that any massive Bill fan will need in their Thor Corp, and thankfully pre-orders are already live. The Diamond Select Marvel Comics Beta Ray Bill is priced at $29.99, is set for a February 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"A Diamond Select Toys release! It's an all-new Marvel Select action figure and it's a big one! Beta Ray Bill has arrived, with his hammer Stormbreaker! Standing approximately 10" inches tall with crest, Bill wears his outfit from his 2021 mini-series, and includes his hammer and a spinning version of the same hammer. Featuring 16 points of articulation and detailed paint applications, it comes packaged in display-ready Select figure packaging. Designed by Yuri Timg, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios!"