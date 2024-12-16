Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO Creator

Beware the Fury of the New LEGO Creator Medieval Dragon Set

Get ready to build brick by brick once again as they have unveiled a new LEGO Creator with the new 3 in 1 Medieval Dragon set

Article Summary Discover the new LEGO Creator Medieval Dragon set with 714 pieces for an exciting build and play experience.

Transform your creation into three mythical creatures: a dragon, sea serpent, or phoenix.

Dragon design features posable wings, jaw, hips, and more for ultimate medieval role-play fun.

Set releases January 2025 for $59.99, perfect for expanding your LEGO Dungeons & Dragon collection.

Medieval fantasy comes to life as LEGO has unveiled their newest LEGO Creator 3 in 1 set with their Medieval Dragon set. Coming in at 714 pieces, this mystical set takes master builders back in time to create some incredible beasts. The main creature is the Medieval Dragon, which will come in at 15.5" long, 20.5" wide, and 5" tall when fully built. This beauty features a sleek green and red brick design and will be completely articulated with posable wings, jaw, hips, shoulders, and more. LEGO even included a Treasure Chest as well, to have this dragon guarding his most prized possession, allowing LEGO Knights to seek conquest. However, the fun does not end there as the set will also have other mythical creatures to create with a sea serpent and a Phoenix. Each creature is nicely crated and will be perfect for fans who want to add to their Red Dragon Keep set from the new LEGO Dungeons & Dragon collection. Fans can bring home this new LEGO Creator next year in January 2025 for $59.99.

LEGO Creator Medieval Dragon

"Delight your little time traveler with this LEGO® Creator Medieval Dragon (31161) creature toy playset. Featuring a dragon figure that lets boys and girls aged 9 and up role-play thrilling medieval action, it has a pair of large posable wings that move up and down and fold in and out, as well as posable ankles, toes, neck, jaw, hips and shoulders. It also comes with a treasure chest for added play value."

"Fans of mythical animals can build 3 different playsets with the same set of bricks: a posable dragon figure, a posable sea serpent toy or a posable phoenix toy. All 3 mythical toys in this transforming toy set make great birthday toys for kids. LEGO Creator 3in1 sets inspire kids' imaginations with 3 different building options in every box, so they can build, rebuild and build again."

