Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, hulk, Marvel Comics

Beware the Power of the Hulk with New Diamond Select Toys PVC

It looks like Diamond Select Toys is back once again with a new selection of collectibles from around the multiverse

Article Summary Explore Diamond Select Toys’ latest Hulk collectible inspired by the classic 70s design.

Discover the origins of the Hulk, born from a fusion of Jekyll & Hyde and Frankenstein’s monster.

The PVC statue stands 11.5" tall, showcasing Hulk’s iconic ripped purple pants and massive muscles.

Available for pre-order at $80, this high-quality sculpt captures Hulk’s signature fury and strength.

The jolly green giant has been unleashed as Diamond Select Toys is bringing the Incredible Hulk to life once again. The Hulk made his debut in The Incredible Hulk #1, all the way back in May of 1962) and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Inspired by a fusion of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and the monstrosity of Frankenstein's monster, the Hulk has easily become one of Marvel's most iconic characters. It all started when Dr. Bruce Banner found himself caught in a gamma bomb explosion while saving a young Rick Jones. This action transforms him into the monstrous Hulk whenever his anger rises to the surface.

Since then, he has risen to a Marvel fan by bringing an Avenger, a villain, and so much more. The fury of the Hulk is now nicely captured with Diamond Select Toys' newest Marvel Comics statue that comes in at 11.5" tall. Inspired by his 70s design, Hulk is placed on a rubble base with incredible muscle definition. His iconic ripped purple pants return, along with tons of more veiny detail for Marvel fans to appreciate. The PVC Hulk statue from Diamond is priced at $80, he is set to arrive in October and pre-orders are already live.

Marvel Comics PVC Gallery Statue – The Incredible Hulk

"A Diamond Select Toys release! It's a smash from the past! This all-new Marvel Gallery Diorama depicts a decidedly classic Hulk getting ready to take down an opponent! With a 1970s style haircut and charging across a rubble base, this approximately 11.5-inch statue is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alterton!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!