Big Chap Arrives with A New 1/6 Scale Xenomorph Figure from Alien

In Space no one can hear you scream and now Big Chap enters your Alien collection with a new Hot Toys figure

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new 1/6 scale Xenomorph "Big Chap" figure from the original 1979 Alien film

Figure features intricate detailing, silicone body, bendable tail, and a newly developed head sculpt

Includes articulated jaw, extendable inner jaw, swappable hands, and Nostromo-themed display base

Collectors can RSVP for pre-orders now; a must-have for any serious Alien and sci-fi horror fan

The original Xenomorph from Ridley Scott's Alien was nicknamed "Big Chap" and still remains one of the most terrifying creatures in sci-fi horror history. Designed by surrealist artist H.R. Giger, Big Chap combines biomechanical beauty with primal horror. The creature features an elongated, smooth skull with an eyeless face, inner jaw, and dripping black exoskeleton that feels both otherworldly and disturbingly organic. Hot Toys is now returning to 1979 as they stumble around the Nostromo to acquire Big Chap as their latest 1/6 scale figure. Coming to life from the original Alien film, Hot Toys has announced the return of this Xenomorph with an all-new design and accessories.

Standing roughly 14.2" tall, this wicked creature has been expertly painted and crafted, capturing the appearance of Big Chap. He has a newly developed head sculpt showcasing the inner skull structure with translucent pieces as well as an articulated jaw. The body is made of silicone, which now features an intricate amount of detail, staying true to its on-screen look, along with an equipped bendable tail. As far as accessories go, this will feature a variety of swappable hands and a Nostromo-themed display base with alien matter. This 1/6 scale release is a real treat, and pre-orders are not live yet, but collectors can RSVP with Sideshow Collectibles for one. Just remember that in space, no one can hear you scream…

Alien – 1/6th Scale Xenomorph (Big Chap) Collectible Figure

"The Alien film series has become a cornerstone of the sci-fi genre, with the 1979 classic "Alien" leading the way. "Big Chap" is the popular nickname for the Xenomorph drone in this iconic film. Created by the visionary H.R. Giger, this chilling creature captures the essence of fear with its sleek, biomechanical look and long, menacing head. As a true symbol of primal terror, Big Chap has captivated audiences for decades, solidifying its place in sci-fi horror history."

"The impressive Big Chap sixth-scale collectible figure stands at approximately 36 cm tall and is expertly painted and sculpted to capture the organic appearance of a Xenomorph. It features a newly developed head sculpt with intricate internal structures visible beneath a translucent carapace, along with an articulated jaw. The newly designed extendable inner jaw allows collectors to create dynamic facial expressions."

