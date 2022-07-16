Black Adam Calls for Power with McFarlane Toys Newest 12" Statue

A god has landed at McFarlane Toys as more Black Adam collectibles have arrived. So far, we have seen an impressive line of DC Multiverse figures starring Cyclone, Atom Smasher, two different versions of BA, Hawkman, and Dr. Fate. We have also seen a beautifully sculpted 12" statue featuring the artwork of the god by Jim Lee. It looks like McFarlane has a couple more statues up their sleeves as a new Black Adam statue has arrived. Black Adam has awoken from his 5,000 years of imprisonment and is ready to show the world he means business. This new 12" statue showcases Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the superhero calls for his power by shouting SHAZAM. From intense sculpting to a fun, dramatic pose, this is one Black Adam statue that is loaded with detail and one collectible you won't want to miss. The 12" Black Adam (SHAZAM) statue is priced at $170, set for an August 2022 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"Hailed as the slave who became Champion, the mortal Teth-Adam was bestowed the powers of the gods, transforming into a fearsome superpowered being at the utterance of a single magic word: SHAZAM. He freed his people from the king of Kahndaq before grief over the loss of his family turned to cold fury, and he was entombed for his vengeful actions. Nearly 5,000 years later, Black Adam is freed from his slumber and finds himself in a world he does not recognize. Now he must try to see himself not as Kahndaq's destroyer, but its saviour."

Product Features:

Resin Stands Approximately 12"

Made of Cold Cast Resin

Includes imbedded magnets and pegs for easy assembly

Packed in a closed box, secured safely in a foam insert

