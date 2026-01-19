Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, green lantern, McFarlane Toys

Green Lantern Jessica Cruz Joins McFarlane's DC Comics Page Puncher

McFarlane Toys is back with another cosmic hero as Jessica Cruz takes up the rings as Green Lantern with a new DC Direct figure

Article Summary Jessica Cruz debuts as a Green Lantern Page Puncher figure from McFarlane Toys in Red Platinum Edition.

First appearing in Justice League #30, Jessica wields the fear-powered Ring of Volthoom from Earth-3.

Figure includes two lantern effect accessories, a display base, and Green Lantern #48 comic reprint.

Available for $27.99 via random insert in pre-orders, in stores, and online with a scheduled release in 2026.

McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of DC Direct Page Punchers figures with Barry Allen (The Flash) and Hal Jordan (Green Lantern). However, it appears that both figures will have a Red Platinum Edition release, with Jay Garrick racing in place of Barry Allen and Jessica Cruz in place of Hal. Jessica Cruz first appeared in Justice League (Vol. 2) #30 (2014) during the DC Comics New 52 era. She was created by writer Geoff Johns and artist Ethan Van Sciver as part of the aftermath of the Forever Evil storyline. In this issue, Jessica is chosen by the Ring of Volthoom, an evil, fear-powered Green Lantern ring that originates from Earth-3 and was once wielded by the villain Power Ring.

Unlike traditional Green Lantern rings fueled by willpower, Volthoom feeds on fear and attempts to dominate its host. McFarlane Toys has faithfully brought this Green Lantern to life with an impressive sculpt that will come with two Power Ring effects. She will also come with a display base, collectible art card, and a reprint of DC Comics Green Lantern #48. This figure will be inserted randomly with pre-orders, as well as found in-store or on GameStop online for $27.99, and a late-January 2026 release

DC Comics Page Puncher Jessica Cruz (Green Lantern)

"Jessica Cruz had been living in fear since being the only survivor of an attack on her group of friends. This crippling anxiety led her to be chosen as the unwilling host of the Ring of Volthoom. However, with help from Batman and Green Lantern Hal Jordan, Jessica was able to draw on hidden reserves of courage. When she apparently sacrificed herself saving The Flash (Barry Allen), Volthoom's hold on her was destroyed, and she was chosen as a Green Lantern. She and Simon Baz were assigned to protect Earth's space sector, though Jessica still struggled with doubts over her worthiness to be a hero."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Accessories include two Green Lantern effects and figure base

Also includes English-only reprint comic book

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

