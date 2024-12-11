Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Unveils Vintage Collection Star Wars: Heir to the Empire 3-Pack

A galaxy far, far away awaits as Hasbro continues to Gift the Galaxy with a new set of Star Wars collectibles from the expanded universe

Exclusive figures include Captain Pellaeon, Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Joruus C’baoth from the Thrawn Trilogy.

The collectible set is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive, priced at $49.99, with pre-orders starting December 11 at 1 PM EST.

Figures include accessories and are inspired by the 1991 Star Wars: Heir to the Empire novel's iconic characters.

Star Wars: Heir to the Empire was the first novel in the Thrawn Trilogy written by Timothy Zahn. This series was part of a series of books that arrived in 1991 and was set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi. These stories followed the New Republic and its struggles to maintain control over the galaxy following the fall of the Empire. This was the main source of Star Wars media after the film, as the last film arrived in 1983, and The Phantom Menace was 8 years away. The story introduced Imperial Grand Admiral Thrawn, who has emerged as a new threat to help rally the remaining Imperial forces.

Hasbro is now stepping into the Extended Universe once again as they unveil their new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3-Pack inspired by Heir to the Empire. The set will feature three separate card-backed figures with Captain Pellaeon, Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Joruus. The popular and beloved Star Wars: Legends series lives on with this new 3-pack, which will be a Hasbro Pulse exclusive. The set is priced at $49.99 and is set to go up for pre-order today (December 11) at 1 PM EST on Pulse with a later release, shopDisney, with a Spring 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Heir to the Empire 3-Pack

(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 | Pre-order on December 11 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse for Premium members and all fans beginning at 2PM ET; available Spring 2025. Coming to the Disney Store at a later date.)

"Five years after STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI, Grand Admiral Thrawn has taken command of the shattered Imperial fleet and pointed it at the fragile heart of the New Republic — threatening everything the Rebel Alliance fought so hard to build. Based on classic characters from STAR WARS: HEIR TO THE EMPIRE, these Captain Pellaeon, Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Joruus C'baoth 3.75-inch action figures make great additions to any fan's collection."

"Pose out your figures with the included blaster for Captain Pallaeon, unlit hilt, Lightsaber™, necklace, and Force lightning hand for Joruus, and blaster pistol for Thrawn. Display all three carded figures in the larger window box with publishing-inspired character designs inspired by the original line.

