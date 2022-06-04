Hasbro Unveils Exclusive Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Saber Sets

New Star Wars Lightsaber Forge kits are on the way as Hasbro debuts two new exclusive sets. To help celebrate the debut of Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Darth Vader extendable saber and Jedi Master set are on the way. The Lightsaber Forge line continues to grow, giving Star Wars fans buildable sabers with parts being able to be combined with other sets. The Darth Vader set is a simple Vader saber bringing the Sith Lord's iconic blade to life. However, the Obi-Wan Kenobi Jedi Master set is pretty unique, with no blade of the Jedi in sight. Instead, a more Star Wars High Republic lightsaber kit is featured with multiple Blades Emitters, a blue saber, and the ability to give fans a more Kylo Ren styled design. This is a kit I think I will need, and that blue cross blade is a must-own for fans of this new era of Star Wars. Both Lightsaber Forge sets are exclusives with each getting an August 1, 2022 release. Darth Vader will be exclusive to Walmart here and Obi-Wan will be exclusive to Target here.

"STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE DARTH VADER EXTENDABLE LIGHTSABER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99/Available: Fall 2022). Harness the power of the Force with the STAR WARS LIGHTSABER FORGE DARTH VADER EXTENDABLE LIGHTSABER, featuring entertainment-inspired design and deco. This customizable lightsaber features entertainment-inspired design and an extendable red blade that flicks open and collapses down."

"This set includes blade, cap, cover, and core that are compatible across the entire Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line to create 1000s of amazing combinations. (Total combinations includes all Lightsaber Forge products. Each sold separately and subject to availability.) Available for purchase 8/1 exclusively on Walmart.com. Visit starwars.com for more Obi-Wan Wednesdays product reveals!"

"STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE OBI-WAN KENOBI JEDI MASTER SET – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $44.99/Available: Fall 2022). Harness the power of the Force with the STAR WARS LIGHTSABER FORGE OBI-WAN KENOBI JEDI MASTER SET, featuring character-inspired design and deco. This electronic lightsaber set features 8 parts – the blade, cap, cover, core, extra cap, extra cross-guard cap and 2 mini-blades."

"With pieces that are compatible across the entire Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line, kids can mix-and-match to create, customize, and master 1000s of combinations. (Total combinations includes all Lightsaber Forge products. Additional Lightsaber Forge products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Available for purchase 8/1 exclusively on Target.com. Visit starwars.com for more Obi-Wan Wednesdays product reveals!"