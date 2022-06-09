Black Adam Cloaked Variant Figure Debuts with McFarlane Toys

The first official for Black Adam has finally arrived, showing the newest addition to the chaos that is the DCEU. I love The Rock, and I am all more over the top Dwayne Johnson action, and I know he will deliver. On top of that, we have Dr. Fate and Hawkman making it on the big screen, and they look fantastic. It is unclear if he will be a hero or villain in this film, but I am rooting for those more villainous roots here. Either way, this movie does look fantastic, and WB better pull their head out of their ass and give us a fight with Henry Cavill's Superman. McFarlane Toys is helping us amp up the movie for us with another DC Multiverse figure. This time it looks like a Cloaked Variant is heading our way, showing us the new mysterious arrival of this anti-hero.

Another FIRST LOOK, here's our Black Adam 7" figure featured in his cloak from the upcoming movie "Black Adam"! Pre-orders launch JULY 1st.

The incredible detail returns to this figure with an out-of-this-world head sculpt featuring The Rock! Some modifications are features between this figure and the previous one, and that is the cloaked head, of course as well as no lighting effects and open hands. There is not much difference between the two, and it would be pretty easy to custom make a cloak for the previous figure. However, they both feature these incredible head sculpts that McFarlane Toys is knocking out of the park. I would expect more figures will be arriving for the Black Adam DC Multiverse figures with Dr.Fate, Atom Smasher, and Hawkman. McFarlane has stated that the first two Black Adam figures are going up for pre-order on July 1. Pre-orders will go live at most online retailers like here and stay tuned for more DC Multiverse reveals as they come.