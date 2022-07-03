Black Adam's Atom Smasher and Sabbac Receive McFarlane MegaFigs

This year was supposed to be the year of DC with a mighty line up upcoming projects debuting. However, The Flash was pushed back an entire year shifting this "change of power" in the film. Some of these new films are still coming this year with Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods debuting this year. Thankfully, Black Adam looks like it is a beast of its own with some impressive live-action debut of some iconic DC Comics heroes like Dr. Fate, Hawkman, Atom Smasher, and more. McFarlane is bringing these heroes to life with some pretty impressive action figures. We have seen all of the 7" figures so far, but now things are getting large and in charge with two new Mega-Figs.

The McFarlane Toys MegaFig line is pretty great giving up some pretty large action figures that have a nice size in comparison to the smaller 7" figures. For Black Adam. Atom Smasher and Sabbac are ready to add some height to your growing collection. It is fun that McFarlane is giving us a bigger Atom Smasher to since his power is to grow. Sabbac on the other hand, I know very little about, but it looks like this devil will be a must to have our heroes go against him. Pre-orders for these Black Adam MegaFigs are already live right here for $39.99 with an August 2022 release.

"As one of the newest recruits of The Justice Society, 20-year-old Al Rothstein can transform his molecular structure to grow to towering heights and alter his density to become the superhero Atom Smasher. What he lacks in experience, Atom Smasher makes up for with brute force and an endless well of youthful optimism."

Product Features:

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Atom Smasher is based on his look from the upcoming movie Black Adam

Atom Smasher comes with a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

"Possessed by a demon, a military Intergang leader transforms into Sabbac, the only being whose powers are equal to those of Black Adam. Determined to take over Kahndaq and maybe the whole world, Sabbac must be stopped, and the fiercely autonomous Black Adam may need the help of some unlikely allies to outmatch him."

Product Features:

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Sabbac is based on his look from the upcoming movie Black Adam

Sabbac comes with a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures