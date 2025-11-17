Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Hiya Debuts New Burning Godzilla vs. Destoroyah (1995) 7" Figure

A brand new Hiya Toys Exquisite Basic Series figure is here as the heat gets turned up from the events of Godzilla vs. Destoroyah (1995)

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a 7-inch Burning Godzilla figure inspired by Godzilla vs. Destoroyah (1995).

Figure boasts translucent detailing, dynamic articulation, and includes swappable hands for posing.

Burning Godzilla’s film look is faithfully recreated with advanced structure and upgraded paintwork.

Pre-orders are open for $59.99 at Hiya Toys, with an expected release in Q4 2026.

The Burning Godzilla is the dramatic final evolution of King of the Monsters in the 1995 film Godzilla vs. Destoroyah. In the movie, the King's nuclear heart enters a catastrophic meltdown state after absorbing too much radiation from Birth Island's explosion. This leads to his body glowing with fiery, molten patterns, which gives him that "Burning" nickname. This new state does make him more powerful but also dangerously unstable, even threatening a planet-destroying nuclear explosion if he ends up reaching critical mass.

Hiya Toys is now bringing the fiery monster to life as they continue their Exquisite Basic Series with a new 7" scale figure. Godzilla captures this bringing design quite nicely with translucent elements and added detail on the dorsal fins. The King of the Monsters will come with an impressive set of articulation, along with swappable hands, for a few different themed poses. Pre-orders are now live on the Hiya Toys site for this 1995 figure, priced at $59.99 with a release date of Q4 2026.

HIYA Exquisite Basic Series – Godzilla vs. Destoroyah (1995)

"Redefined through advanced design and technical upgrade — the all-new Burning Godzilla from Godzilla vs. Destoroyah (1995) now joins Hiyatoys EXQUISITE BASIC Series. This is the 22nd entry in the Godzilla series. A war-weathered Godzilla and Godzilla Junior face a foe born of the aftermath of 1954's Godzilla in an apocalyptic battle with the evil kaiju Destoroyah. It depicts the fierce battle between the King and a new monster, Destoroyah, a creature born over 41 years from the effects of the Oxygen Destroyer—the underwater weapon introduced in the original film.

"This brand new EXQUISITE BASIC Series Burning Godzilla action figure is based on its appearance in Godzilla vs. Destoroyah (1995) recreating the original film suit's color scheme. This release marks a significant upgrade in both structure and paintwork, delivering a more dynamic and visually striking representation of Burning Godzilla."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!