Hasbro Announces New Marvel Comics Abomination Figure for 2026

Prepare your bank accounts in 2026 as Hasbro has just revealed the first figures for the year including Marvel Comics Abomination

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Marvel Legends Abomination figure inspired by classic Marvel Comics for 2026.

Figure features updated comic-accurate design, retro packaging, and three swappable heads options.

Abomination comes fully articulated in 6-inch scale with premium details and comic-inspired accessories.

Pre-orders launch January 22, 2026 on Hasbro Pulse for $46.99, with a planned spring 2026 release.

In Marvel Comics, the Abomination is one of the Hulk's most iconic enemies, and first appeared in Tales to Astonish #90 in 1967. Emil Blonsky was a brilliant but ruthless KGB spy who was initially hired to investigate Bruce Banner. However, he became consumed by envy of the Hulk's power and convinced he deserved it more, and deliberately exposed himself to an intense dose of gamma radiation. Unlike Bruce, Blonksy transformed into the Abomination, a towering green monster with reptilian features and immense strength. He retained his full intelligence and personality, but lost the ability to return to human form, trapping him forever in his monstrous body, which Hasbro is bringing to life once again!

A new set of Hulk-themed figures is coming to life from the Marvel Legends team in 2026, featuring some retro packaging. The first character on the list is the Abomination, who features a design similar to the previous Gamerverse Build-A-Figure release, but with updated Marvel Comics elements. This towering figure will come with three swappable heads, including one showing off a gruesome transformation. Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Abomination (Marvel Comics) are set to arrive on January 22, 2026, for $46.99 on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers with a Spring 2026 release.

Marvel Legends Series – Marvel's Abomination

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Abomination figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel action figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Hulk comics. The Marvel's Abomination action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This action figure set comes with 2 accessories: 2 alternate heads modeled after his different depictions in Hulk comics through the ages. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Pose Marvel's Abomination and reimagine Hulk comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

