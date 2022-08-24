Gentle Giant Debuts New Jumbo Star Wars Kenner Sandtrooper Figure

No matter how many new Star Wars collectibles come out, it is the classic that will continue to stay popular. Not only for value reasons, but they were some of the first merchandising pieces to arrive for the legendary franchise. One of the best Star Wars collectibles is the figure released by Kenner back in the day. Sealed mint on card figures still cost a pretty penny, but they are the best way to capture the toy skill of 1977. Simplistic designs, simple accessories, and fun packaging are all these figures had, and they just sold. Now away, it's not like that, but thankfully Kenner style figures are still around and even bigger than ever, thanks to Gentle Giant Ltd.

Their 12" Jumbo Kenner Star Wars figure line continues as a new figure has arrived to add to your collection. Coming to us from Star Wars: A New Hope, the Sandtrooper has arrived and is in jumbo form. The classic Stormtrooper gets some modification for this design with an orange shoulder pauldron, and backpack, and he will come with a blaster. These jumbo figures do come in a vintage-style blister card and are sealed inside a clamshell case for even more protection. The Star Wars Sandtrooper is priced at $80, he is set for a Q1 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Gentle Giant LTD release! This is the Jumbo figure you're looking for! Standing 12-inches tall, this 1/6 scale vintage-style Star Wars™ figure depicts the classic Sandtrooper™, complete with orange shoulder pauldron™ and an Imperial™ blaster. Featuring five points of articulation, this figure comes packaged on a full-color, vintage-style blister card, sealed inside a clamshell case for its protection."