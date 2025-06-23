Posted in: Blitzway, Collectibles | Tagged: blitzway, ghostbusters

Blitzway Gets Paranormal with New Ghostbusters Version 2 Figures

Blitzway is back with a new and updated set of 1/6 scale Ghostbusters Version 2 figures as the whole gang is back together

Article Summary Blitzway unveils upgraded 1/6 scale Ghostbusters Version 2 figures with sharper sculpts and movable eye features

All four paranormal heroes include Proton Packs, PKE Meters, Ghost Traps and screen-accurate fabric jumpsuits

Enhanced body articulation allows for better posing with character-specific accessories and magnetic bases

Pre-orders now live at $309.99 each for Venkman, Egon, Ray and Winston with Q4 2025 release date

Blitzway's Version 2 of their 1/6 scale Ghostbusters figures are here, and they are pure ghost-catching gold. Featuring the iconic team, Venkman, Egon, Ray, and Winston are all back and ready for action with sharper head sculpts and new accessories. Each 12" Ghostbusters figure comes with screen-accurate detail as well as fabric jumpsuits, all inspired by the original 1984 film. Blitzway has also included a movable eye feature to allow for more posing possibilities and a magnetic base to make sure you get that perfect busting pose.

Of course, all four paranormal heroes include Proton Packs with attachable streams. Ghostbusters Version 2 also refines body articulation, allowing for better movement and poses to hold the PKE Meter, Ghost Trap, Echo Googles, and much more character-specific items. Collectors can bust some ghosts for $309.99 each with pre-orders for Venkman, Zeddmore, Stanz, and Egon figures already live with an estimated Q4 2025 release date.

Who You Gonna Call with Blitzway's New Ghostbusters V2 Figures

"Winston Zeddemore stands as the grounding force of the Ghostbusters team, known for his calm, practical perspective and steady presence. Raymond Stantz's features pure enthusiasm and insatiable curiosity, reflected in his slightly elated expression and deep focus when facing the supernatural. Dr. Peter Venkman is sculpted with a confident expression tinged with a hint of sarcasm, bringing his iconic attitude to life with remarkable realism."

"Egon's sharp analytical skills and intellectual presence, with a carefully detailed sculpt of his sharp facial features, intelligent expression, and signature round glasses. Their jumpsuits and boots have been precisely recreated to match the color, texture, and detailing of the original film costume—including the name tag on the left chest. The utility belt and proton pack feature meticulously reproduced wiring, adjustable straps, and screen-accurate configurations."

