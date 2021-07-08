Blizzard Entertainment Reveals Their July "From the Vault" Exclusives

Blizzard Entertainment is back with another one of their "From the Vault" events as they continue to celebrate their 30th Anniversary. Unlike previous months, July is not designated to one single franchise but multiple. A new set of limited edition Concept Art Prints have also been revealed with Firelord Zul'jin from Heroes of the Storm, Annoy-o-Tron from Hearthstone, and Kerrigan from StarCraft. Each of these prints will only be released for the month of July, and they will also have a 30th Anniversary embroidery. The fun of the "From the Vault" does not end there as some oftener awesome collectibles are also added to the Gear Store with a D.VA Nano Cola Funko Pop, a Bastion Pepe Plush, and the awesome Dragonscale Loungefly Backpack. All of these and more are up right now, and collectors, fans, and gamers can join in on all the fun here.

"Whether you're a gamer, a comic book aficionado, or all of the above, fans can now check out the Blizzard Gear Store to find several hot and fresh items for purchase or pre-order (here). July's "From the Vault" spotlights include multiple new original concept art prints of fan-favorites from several Blizzard games, including the Firelord Zul'jin Concept Art Print (Heroes of the Storm), Annoy-o-Tron Concept Art Print (Hearthstone), and Kerrigan Concept Art Print (StarCraft). There are also products such as the Funko Overwatch Nano Cola MEKA and Overwatch Bastion Pepe Plush, as well as the upcoming July 14 book releases for World of Warcraft: Grimoire of The Shadowlands and Beyond and The Cinematic Art of Overwatch: Volume 2."

"Over the past thirty years, Blizzard's players have explored the futuristic cities of Earth, the far-flung battlefields of the Koprulu Sector, the fantastic locales of Azeroth, and even the Nexus that lies at the center of them all. We've teamed up with peerless heroes, waged war against unstoppable villains, formed new strategies with our guilds, and even hung out in a friendly tavern or two. Blizzard's new series, From the Vault, offers players a chance to own exclusive new collectibles from their favorite franchises, inspired by the concept art and illustrations that originally brought iconic characters to life years ago. Featuring products from Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, StarCraft, and World of Warcraft, the month of July is bringing the biggest batch of From the Vault collectibles yet."