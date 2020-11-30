Blizzard Gear Fest Pins Have Arrived! Let's Check Them Out

Blizzard Gear Fest surprised many this year as the company dished some great collectibles and apparel for fans. Covering their wide variety of video game franchises, Blizzard continues to give love to their fans. We have covered quite a few of the merchandise being offered at the Blizzard Gear Fest. This time, we are looking at some of the products offered as the holidays are coming in fast. Blizzard was kind enough to send us over some of the pins that fans can get their hands on. The first set of pins we want to look at is the Blizzard Series 7 Blind Pins. These pins include are a variety of characters from their games with great designs and detail. There are 10 characters in total that you can get with:

Sigma ( Overwatch )

) Ana (Overwatch)

Brigitte (Overwatch)

Thrall ( World of Warcraft )

) Valeera Sanguinar (World of Warcraft)

Deckard Cain ( Diablo )

) Lilith (Diablo)

Jim Raynor ( Starcraft )

) Demon Hunter ( Hearthstone )

) Janitor Leoric (Heroes of the Storm)

Each of them will also have ether very own gold variant, which will take your pin look to new golden levels. Some of these golden designs look better than their colorful counterparts, but each of them is very well sculpted and will be a fun gift to give that Blizzard fan this year. Blind Bags are always a blast as you never know what is inside. Blizzard offers 5 pack bundles of these blind bags for $29.99, which fans can find in the Blizzard Gear store here. There are 20 pins in total that fans get and will make great stocking stuffers for the holiday season.

This last pin that Blizzard sent us is the Diablo IV Classes Collector's Edition Pin. This Blizzard exclusive pin is limited to only 2500 pieces and comes in a special windowed display box. Diablo IV fans can celebrate the 'Return to Darkness with this limited edition pin that is nicely detailed and making any outfit pop. This limited edition pin is priced at $19.99 and will be a fun gift this holiday for any Diablo IV fan and can be found here. Don't forget to check out some of the other great merchandise that the Blizzard Gear Store offers. With art prints, statues, apparel, and so much more from some of your favorite games like Overwatch, Diablo, and World of Warcraft.