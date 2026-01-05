Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, transformers

Blokees Debuts New Transformers X Yearly Version: Dinobot Desertion

Blokees is continuing their popular and ongoing Transformers series with the Yearly Version: Dinobot Desertion

Article Summary The Dinobot Desertion set brings all five Dinobots plus Optimus Prime, Wheeljack, and Skywarp together.

This limited edition release features radiant gold-finish, officially licensed Transformers model kits.

No tools are required for assembly—each collectible includes character-specific accessories and packaging.

Pre-orders are live now for $89.99 with the set launching on January 31, 2026 for collectors everywhere.

The Dinobots are a powerful group of Autobots that can transform into mechanical dinosaurs. They were created by Optimus Prime and Ratchet, and the group consists of Grimlock, Slug, Swoop, Sludge, and Snarl. The Dinobots are tough and fearless, but they're also quite known for not always following orders. However, when the Autobots face their toughest enemies, the Dinobots are surely there to back them up and help turn the tide of battle. Blokees is now giving Transformers collectors a brand new limited edition set with the Transformers X Yearly Version: Dinobot Desertion. This premium, officially licensed annual collectible is a deluxe release that includes eight model kits, each featuring a special edition radiant gold-finish design.

The entire Dinobot team is included here, as well as a few additional allies with Optimus Prime, Wheeljack, and Skywarp in vehicle mode. Just like the rest of the Blokees' incredible model kits, this set consists of tool-free assembly, making it ready to fight and display right after being built. The Dinobots have yet to be fully assembled in the Transformers Defender Series, so this might be a good chance to get them all together in one set. The Blokees Transformers x Yearly Version: Dinobot Desertion is set to release on January 31, 2026, and pre-orders are already live for $89.99.

Blokees Transformers X Yearly Version – Dinobot Desertion

"Unveil a new chapter of Transformers 2026: Dinobot Desertion. For the first time, the Robot Dinosaur team assembles, presented with a radiant gold finish and collector-grade craftsmanship. This limited release features popular Defender Version characters including Optimus Prime, Wheeljack, and Skywarp Vehicle. Officially licensed and available in limited quantities, each piece includes 6–32 pieces, character-specific accessories, premium packaging, and tool-free assembly. From Cybertron to Earth, the journey of eight heroes never ends—steel endures, and the legend continues."

Officially Licensed

Limited Production Run

Defender Ver. Popular Characters

Character-Specific Accessories

Collector's Grade Packaging

Tool-Free Assembly

