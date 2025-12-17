Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics

Finish Your Marvel Legends Astonishing X-Men Team with New 2-Pack

Prepare your bank accounts in 2026 as Hasbro has just revealed the first figures for the year including a new Astonishing X-Men 2-Pack

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a Marvel Legends Astonishing X-Men 2-Pack with Kitty Pryde and Colossus figures for 2026.

Each 6-inch figure is highly articulated, featuring premium comic-inspired design and extra accessories.

Kitty Pryde comes with her signature dragon Lockheed and alternate heads plus hands for dynamic display.

Pre-orders for this must-have X-Men collector's set open January 8, 2026, via Hasbro Pulse online store.

Kitty Pryde and Colossus first appeared together in Uncanny X-Men #129 back in 1980, forming a partnership that shows the more emotional side of the X-Men. Kitty is a mutant who can phase through solid objects, making her a valuable asset on any team, as she can easily enter and exit anywhere. Colossus, on the other hand, is a towering, steel-skinned Russian mutant who brings more power to any team he is on. Hasbro is now bringing them together for their newest Marvel Legends 2-Pack as they finish up the Marvel Comics Astonishing X-Men team.

This dynamic duo is ready for action with brand new, updated figures for both Kitty Pryde & Colossus. These 6-inch fully articulated figures feature a premium design with two swappable heads and an extra pair of hands. Kitty's dragon companion, Lockheed, is also included, along with Colossus, who features a bright costume and signature shiny metallic deco, which brings his unique X-Gene to life. Collectors can finish their Marvel Legends Astonishing X-Men team in Spring 2026, and pre-orders are set to arrive on January 8, 2026, at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse.

Marvel Legends 2-Pack: Astonishing X-Men Kitty Pryde & Colossus

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends X-Men Kitty Pryde & Marvel's Colossus Two-Pack figure set! These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel's Astonishing X-Men comics. The Kitty Pryde and Marvel's Colossus action figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 7 accessories: 2 alternate hands, alternate head, and dragon companion Lockheed for Kitty Pryde and and 2 alternate hands and alternate rage head for Colossus. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

