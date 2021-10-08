Bloodsport Joins The Suicide Squad with New Iron Studios Statue

The Suicide Squad was an exceptional superhero film that not only allowed some major DC Comics villains but some other lesser known villains. One of those villains was Bloodsport, who got a massive upgrade in the film from his costume to his deadly weapon skills. Iron Studios is here to help showcase that amazing costume as they reveal their newest The Suicide Squad statue. Standing 8.2 inches tall, Bloodsport is placed on a terrain base as Robert DuBois walks toward the action. The statue is highly detailed and sculpted quite nicely and will feature swappable heads and arms. Oddly enough, Bloodsport's helmet is designed around the look of the Alien Xenomorph, which is a cool and badass background detail for this character. The BDS Art Scale 1/10 Bloodsport Iron Studios statue for The Suicide Squad is priced at $149.99. He is set to release between October – December 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be located right here. Be sure to check out some of the other The Suicide Squad statues coming to us from Iron Studios with King Shark, Peacemaker, Polka-Dot Man, and even Ratcatcher II.

"With a mission to destroy a laboratory and a prison that holds political prisoners and secret experiments, he finds himself atop a base that resembles the forest terrain of Corto Maltese. He infiltrates himself as the involuntary leader of the Task Force group's second strike team, better known as The Suicide Squad. Wearing a tactical suit specially designed to protect him, which hides his mountable arsenal, with various utility tools, when necessary, he can still wear a folding helmet, inspired by a xenomorph alien, which intimidates his opponents and hides his identity. Part of the collection of statues derived from the movie The Suicide Squad, Iron Studios presents the deadly "Bloodsport – The Suicide Squad – BDS Art Scale 1/10", a highly intelligent mercenary with skills in strategy and leadership that turns any object into a deadly weapon."

"Imprisoned for putting Superman in the ICU with a Kryptonite bullet, Robert DuBois, known by the code name Bloodsport, was recruited by Amanda Waller to command one of the two teams of the Suicide Squad. He joined the team for another obscure mission of the group of villains who work for the government in exchange for reducing their sentences. Initially refusing the mission, he ended up accepting it after Waller blackmailed him, threatening to imprison his daughter Tyla for a misdemeanor committed by the teenager."