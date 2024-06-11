Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Beyblade, hasbro

Hasbro Lets It Rip For A New Generation with the Debut of Beyblade X

It is time for a new generation to let it rip as Hasbro kicks off their latest era of battling with Beyblade X and we have a closer look

Article Summary Hasbro launches Beyblade X to celebrate 25 years of thrilling spinning top battles.

New Beyblade X line includes innovative top/launcher combos and a deluxe Xtreme Beystadium.

Spirit of nostalgia reignited for fans with the introduction of collectible toys and battles.

Look out for Beyblade X collaborations, including tops with a Transformers twist.

Beyblade is an iconic and popular franchise that kicked off in 1999 with a Japanese manga series and a toy line. The core of Beyblade revolves around customizable spinning tops that players can "Let It Rip!" into a stadium to battle against each other. The objective of these games is to knock the opponent's top out of the stadium or stop it from spinning. The Beyblade phenomenon expanded to even greater heights with its anime series, which aired in 2001. Tyson Granger and his friends would compete in tournaments with their special Beyblades, some of which contained mystical spirits called Bit-Beasts. There have been plenty of new stories and collectibles to arrive from this franchise since then, and now Hasbro is taking it to new heights for a new generation.

Beyblade X is here to celebrate the franchise's legendary 25th anniversary and is looking to the future to inspire new Beymasters to rise to the occasion. Thanks to Hasbro, we were lucky enough to get a closer look at this new generation of products. A lot of goodies are already starting to hit shelves for Beyblade X with new top/launcher combo sets with Scythe Incendio, Arrow Wizard, Sword Dran, and Helm Knight. There are also other releases to help take your Beymaster skills to new levels with solo top releases like Keel Shark, a solo Winder Launcher, and the deluxe Soar Pheonix, which features a Deluxe String Launcher! Of course, all of these go with the Xtreme Beystadium, which will really put your skills to the test and have Beyblade X collector prove it in battle. Two beasts are included with this set: the Tusk Mammoth and Dagger Dran, who also get their own launcher.

It is all about nostalgia lately, but it is super refreshing to see Hasbro keeping the legacy of Beyblade alive for a new generation. As a kid who grew up when Yu-Gi-Oh, Pokémon, and Beyblade were big on the charts, it is amazing to see a push to inspire a new era of Beymasters. Tyson and Dragoon were a legendary duo back in the day, and now a new generation of kids can experience the heavy metal, fast-spinning battle of Beyblade in a classic yet new way. Collectors can start to find the new era of Beyblade X on shelves and online right now. Be sure to be on the lookout for new tops, including some that are More Than Meets the Eye with Transformers! Let It Rip!

