Twisted Metal Returns With Sweet Tooth's New Iron Studios Statue

The Clown of Destruction is back and ready for more chaos as Iron Studios reveals their newest 1/10th scale statue. Sweet Tooth is back once again from the PlayStation exclusive game series Twisted Metal with a brand new, highly detailed statue. Standing 10.6" tall, Needles Kane wears the mask once again as he stands upon the wrecked of his latest wreck. The Twisted Metal driver's costume is faithfully recreated from original age references from his gut to his flaming hair that fans will appreciate.

I am a huge fan of statues like this, giving fans a collectible that we rarely see. Video games are massively popular, and to this day, there are not a lot of collectible soft big PlayStation exclusive titles like this. I hope the success of Sweet Tooth will pave a path for more highly detailed statue designs like this for future game collectibles in the future. The Twisted metal Sweet Tooth 1/10 Art Scale Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $129.99. He is set to release in Spring 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Launched already in three different generations of the PlayStation platform, one of the oldest and most classic series from Sony Interactive Studios, the Twisted Metal game series was created in 1995 by David Jaffe, and features several custom vehicles in a series of arenas, fighting a battle of destruction where the survivor, and winner, will have their wish fulfilled. In this story, the concept of being aware of what you wish is very significant."

"Filled with dark humor, machine guns, mines, projectiles, and explosions, Twisted Metal features Needles Kane, a crazy psychopath inhabitant of an abandoned ghost town, who, seeing the Twisted Metal tournament as a "Circus", adopts the identity of a scary clown with the name of Sweet Tooth, in order to enter the competition. Driving a modified van, with the characteristics of an ice cream car, Sweet Tooth became the symbol character of the franchise, present in all released games."

Features:

Limited Edition

Based on original video-game references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand Painted

Product dimensions: 10.6" (H) x 5.9" (W) x 5.9" (D)

Product Weight: 1.5 lbs

MSRP: USD 129.99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2022