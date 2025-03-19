Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Blowtorch Turns Up the Heat with the G.I. Joe Classified Series

Yo Joe! Get ready for some All-American action once again as Hasbro has unveiled their newest G.I. Joe Classified Series action figures

Article Summary Hasbro unveils G.I. Joe Classified Series Blowtorch action figure, harking back to his 1984 debut.

Standing 6" tall, Blowtorch features a red and yellow firesuit, removable mask, and flamethrower accessories.

Pre-order Blowtorch on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99, with release scheduled for August 2024.

New Blowtorch boasts high poseability and 10 accessories, ready for any Cobra battle scenario.

Get ready to turn up the heat as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of G.I. Joe Classified Series figures. One of which is Blowtorch, who first appeared in 1984 as part of the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero toy line and made his comic debut in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #32. Timothy P. Hanrahan is a flamethrower specialist who is an expert in incendiary weapons and protective gear. He is here to help promote fire safety while also bringing the heat to Cobra forces when called to action.

Cobra is about to catch fire with this impressive new G.I. Joe Classified Series figure that will stand 6" tall. Blowtorch will feature a fiery set of accessories that will showcase him in a red and yellow firesuit that will include a removable mask and helmet. Hasbro has also included a flamethrower with tanks for his back, a pistol, and fame effects to truly put that heat down range. The G.I. Joe Classified Series #154, Blowtorch, is priced at $24.99; pre-orders are live online, including Hasbro Pulse, with an August 2024 release date.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #154, Blowtorch

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. Joe are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there."

"New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Blowtorch comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Blowtorch figure contains 10 character-inspired accessory pieces including breathing mask with air hose; helmet; fuel tank backpack; connector hose; flamethrower; spark, jet, and fireball flame effects; and a weapon accessory."

