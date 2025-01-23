Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Darth Maul's Super Commando Mandalorian Returns to Hasbro's TVC

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they are back with a new set of Star Wars collectibles from the Skywalker Saga

The Mandalorian Super Commandos are elite warriors who were loyal to Darth Maul during his rule of Mandalore as seen in The Clone Wars. These soldiers combined traditional Mandalorian armor with updated Maul inspired aesthetics. This included horned helmets and red markings, making them stand out from other Mandalorians and were essential to Maul's Shadow Collective. Under leaders like Gar Saxon, they would completely take control over Mandalore until one final assault by Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze, and her Nite Owls.

Hasbro has released this figure before for their 6" Star Wars: The Black Series line, but now a new 3.75" The Vintage Collection release is on the way. Coming to life from the Siege of Mandalore flashback from Star Wars: Ahsoka, the Super Commando is nicely crafted right off the screen with glorious red armor and helmet spikes. The Mandalorian will feature a removable jetpack, blaster, and dual pistols that he can holstered on his side. Pre-orders are already live online, including Hasbro Pulse for $16.99 with a Spring 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Mandalorian Super Commando

"Darth Maul's loyal Mandalorians wear modified red and black armor to reflect allegiance to the Dark Lord, and some even fashion horns atop their helmets. Based on a Mandalorian super commando from the STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Features detailed red-and-black deco and multiple points of articulation. Comes with long and short blaster accessories and a jetpack."

"Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #353). Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability). "

