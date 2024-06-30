Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: catwoman, dc comics, iron studios

Catwoman Joins Iron Studios DC Comics Gotham City Sirens Collection

Iron Studios has unveiled a brand new set of collectible statues including the arrival of the Cat from DC Comics Gotham City Sirens

Article Summary Iron Studios reveals a Catwoman statue from DC Comics Gotham City Sirens.

The statue features Catwoman in a dynamic pose with a cracked safe.

Catwoman's figure is priced at $229.99, with pre-orders available now.

Statue adds depth to Catwoman's legacy as an antihero and Batman's foil.

Iron Studios is celebrating one of DC Comics' most iconic antiheroes as they unveil their latest Gotham City Sirens statue. Catwoman, also known as Selina Kyle, first appeared in Batman #1 in 1940 and was created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. This statue showcases Catwoman's sleek and agile persona, featuring her trademark black catsuit, whip at her side, and cat-like goggles. The sculpt captures her in a dynamic, stealthy pose with a score of a lifetime as she patiently waits for Batman to catch up. Coming in at 8.4 tall, this statue shows off Catwoman sitting on top of a recently cracked safe that is filled with gold and some such DC Comics Easter Eggs around her. From a Harley Quinn-inspired jack-in-the-box and Poison Ivy vines nearby, she knows her Gotham City Sirens are nearby. This is a perfect statue for Batman fans or collectors of Iron Studios Gotham City Sirens collection. Priced at $229.99, DC Comics Catwoman is already up for pre-order with a Q2 2025 release.

Catwoman Deluxe – Gotham City Sirens – DC Comics

"Debuting in the first issue of Batman, she is one of the oldest and most important characters in the universe of the Caped Crusader. Catwoman (Selina Kyle) is an orphan since childhood, spent some time in a girls' orphanage, from which she eventually escaped. Her inspiration to become Catwoman is said to have originated from observing Batman himself."

"Seductive, brave, adventurous, and cunning, she has always had a turbulent romantic relationship with the Dark Knight, and more recently, has transitioned from being just a thief to becoming a kind of vigilante anti-hero and bounty hunter in the DC canon, and sometimes an ally of Batman. Selina is a talented athlete, with greater acrobatic ability due to her training, possesses strength, endurance, speed, reflexes, agility, and stamina above an ordinary human."

