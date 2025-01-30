Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: harvinger studios, savage crucible

Harvinger Studios Adds Elric of Melnibone to the Savage Crucible

Harvinger Studios is hard at work bringing the Savage Crucible to life, but they have unveiled a new hero has entered with Elric of Melnibone

Elric is a tragic hero who struggles with morality and the cursed sword Stormbringer.

Elric of Melniboné is the protagonist of a dark fantasy series created by British author Michael Moorcock. First appearing in The Dreaming City (1961), Elric is the last emperor of Melniboné, a decadent and ancient civilization. Unlike traditional fantasy heroes, Elric is a frail albino who relies on the soul-drinking sword Stormbringer to survive. This sword grants him power but at a tragic cost, and now this legendary hero is coming to the Savage Crucible as Harvinger Studios unveils their latest figure.

Elric of Melnibone is ready to take on his curse and survive the crucible at all costs with an impressive new figure that is packed with swappable parts. Harvinger Studios gives Elric three swappable heads, two swords with Stormbringer and Mournblade, along with the Chaos Shield, Olifant the Horn of Fate, a Bag of Herbs, and a Potion Bottle. One of the swappable heads is a Melnibonean Guard Helm, allowing fans to even build him as an army builder if needed. Pre-orders are already live through Harvinger Studios Store for $59.99, with a release later this year.

Savage Crucible Brings Elric of Melnibone to Life

"Michael Moorcock's most well known character is Elric of Melnibone. Elric was first introduced in 1961 in the novel titled The Dreaming City. Elric is the last Emperor of his ancient decadent kingdom. He is a deeply conflicted and tragic character, known for his pale skin and frail health, which makes him reliant on powerful magic and the cursed sword, Stormbringer, to maintain his strength."

"Elric is a scholar and sorcerer, often torn between his sense of morality and the brutal demands of his empire. Despite his heritage as a ruler of a warlike and arrogant race, Elric is introspective and often questions the violent ways of his people. His reliance on Stormbringer, a sentient sword that feeds on souls, further deepens his internal struggle as it both empowers and curses him. Throughout his story, Elric grapples with themes of destiny, self-doubt, and the destructive consequences of his choices."

