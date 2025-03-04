Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: bluey, lego

Bluey and Bingo Arrive at LEGO with New Bluey's Family House Set

The magical and loving world of the hit animated series Bluey comes to life as LEGO brings these pups to brick form with a new set

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Bluey Family House set with Bluey, Bingo, Chilli, and Bandit minifigures.

The 382-piece set features a modular design with rooms like the kitchen, bedrooms, and playroom.

Designed for younger builders, the set includes a Starter Brick and easy instructions.

The Bluey Family House Set, priced at $69.99, releases June 1, 2025, with fun accessories included.

Get ready for some fun as the world of Bluey is coming to LEGO with some brand new sets. News about this collaboration was unveiled last year, but we are finally seeing some of the sets that are coming out of this collaboration. Up first is a big one with the 382 piece set allowing fans to build their Family House that will stand 8" tall and 8" long. The set will feature some of the first LEGO minifigures with Bluey, Bingo, Chilli (Bluey's mum), and Bandit (Bluey's dad)! The multi-room, modular playhouse will have detachable rooms that recreating scenes from the show with the kitchen, bedrooms, playroom, bathroom, and throne room.

Since this set is leaning more towards younger builders, LEGO has also included a Starter Brick and simple instructions to help little builders start their brick journey off right. Plenty of accessories are also featured here, allowing Bluey and Bingo to have fun throughout the house and keep builders entertained for days. The Family House Set is priced at $69.99, and it is set to arrive on June 1, 2025.

LEGO Bluey's Family House

"The high-quality Bluey's Family House playset (11203) is packed with features, toys and characters from the hit preschool TV show to inspire kids aged 4 and up to explore imaginative role play with this iconic pup and her family. The multi-room, modular playhouse comes with 4 minifigures – Bluey, Bingo, Chilli (Bluey's mum) and Bandit (Bluey's dad) – plus accessories, including a rainbow cape, wand and magnifying glasses."

"All rooms are detachable, allowing many ways to play. Inside the playroom is a dollhouse, piano and pretend-play food stall. The kitchen has a fridge, oven, stove, table and chairs. Upstairs is Mum and Dad's bedroom and a bathroom. Bluey and Bingo's attic bedroom has a rug, lamp and the Chattermax figure. Next door is the Queen's throne,complete with teapot, cup and frog. In the garden is a large tree, a hot dog, pizza, water tap, Jeremy the gnome and a balloon to knock up into the air."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!