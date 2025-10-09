Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: IT, NECA, Pennywise

Bob Gray is Pennywise with NECA's IT: Welcome to Derry Figure

Coming to life from the upcoming series Welcome to Derry, NECA has crafted up some new Pennywise figures for your collection

Article Summary NECA unveils a new Pennywise figure based on Bob Gray from HBO's IT: Welcome to Derry series.

Figure captures Pennywise’s human form, inspired by haunting flashbacks in IT: Chapter 2.

Includes multiple heads, hands, stage props, flowers, beaver accessory, wig, and stand.

Available for pre-order now for $41.99, with a planned release in Q2 2026 for IT collectors.

Bob Gray, also known as Pennywise the Dancing Clown, is the most iconic form taken by the ancient, shape-shifting entity in Stephen King's It. Originating from a cosmic realm known as the Macroverse, the creature feeds on fear and often targets children. Though not originally a clown, Pennywise adopts this persona to become more approachable to kids, yet disturbingly sinister. In It Chapter Two, a haunting scene in Mrs. Kersh's apartment shows old photos of a man resembling Pennywise, hinting that he may have once existed in Derry's past as a clown named Bob Gray.

In this era, Bob Gray will be explored more in the upcoming prequel series IT: Welcome to Derry, and NECA is bringing the horror to life as they have already crafted up some new figures for the series. This "Bob Gray" version captures his human form, which was teased in IT: Chapter 2, and will come with a variety of parts, including extra expressions and a human head. He will also feature a nice chunk of stage set accessories to help him really get into character. The IT: Welcome to Derry Ultimate Bob Gray as Pennywise is up for pre-order for $41.99 and is set for a Q2 2026 release.

IT: Welcome to Derry – Ultimate Bob Gray as Pennywise

"From the twisted world of horror author Stephen King and the new HBO series IT: Welcome to Derry, comes a new NECA Ultimate action figure! Before Pennywise was a demonic clown, he was Bob Gray, a circus performer playing a clown onstage. Based on the show's flashback scenes, this 7-inch scale figure includes multiple interchangeable heads and hands, stage props, flowers, wooden beaver, wig, and wig stand. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

Contents

Bob Gray as Pennywise figure

3 Alternate head sculpts

5 Interchangeable hands

Wig with stand

Wooden beaver with alternate head

Flower props

