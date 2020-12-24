Diamond Select Toys Unveils Invincible Figures Comic Soon

The hit comic book series Invincible is finally getting its very own animated series. Diamond Select Toys has announced that they will be distributing the first action figures for the upcoming series. Two figures have been announced for series one with the superhero Invincible and his alien father, Omni-Man. We only get a simple image showing off these characters in their upcoming designs, but they are pulled right out of the comic book. They will both stand roughly 7 inches tall and will feature 16 points of articulation. Each figure will include interchangeable pieces like heads, hands, and a variety of accessories from the Invincible world. Omni-Man will get a concrete block, baseball glove, and Flaxan arm with his figure. Invincible will come with a Reanimen head and a baseball glove so he can play catch with his dad. Both figures will come in fully covered window boxes like other Diamond Select Toys figures.

With the upcoming Invincible animated series, the comic is about to get a lot more fans. These 7-inch figures will be a great way to show off your love for the series and will be a must-have for any Invincible fan out there. Both figures are priced at $24.99, and they can either be purchased by themselves or in a bundle set. They are both expected to release in June 2021, and pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here. The Invincible comic will come to life on Amazon in 2021.

"The long-running comic series from Skybound is now an animated series, and DST is delivering all-new action figures! Up-and-coming superhero Invincible and his alien father Omni-Man make up the first assortment of 7-inch figures, each with 16 points of articulation and interchangeable heads and hands, as well as various accessories: a concrete block and Flaxan arm for Omni-Man, a Reanimen head for Invincible, and baseball gloves for both! Each comes packaged in a full-color window box with a hangtag. Sculpted by Chris Dahlberg!"