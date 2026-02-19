Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Cross the Tracks with Hasbro's New Transformers Astrotrain Figure

The battle between good and evil continues as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of Transformers figures for 2026

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Studio Series Astrotrain figure inspired by The Transformers: The Movie.

Astrotrain transforms between robot, train, and space shuttle with intricate conversion steps.

Includes movie-accurate accessories like blasters, blast effects, and attachable smoke for train mode.

Pre-order now for $59.99 ahead of its anticipated Summer 2026 release for Transformers collectors.

Astrotrain is one of the most distinctive Decepticons in the Transformers universe, notable for his rare triple-changing ability. Unlike most Transformers, who convert between robot and one alternate mode, Astrotrain transforms into both a space shuttle and a locomotive train. This unusual combination reflects his role as a transport specialist, ferrying Decepticons between Earth and space. While he is loyal to the Decepticon cause, Astrotrain can often question leadership decisions, and now he questions his existence as he comes to life once again with a new Studio Series figure inspired by The Transformers: The Movie.

Standing 6.75" tall, Astrotrain will be able to convert into his rain mode in 29 steps and the shuttle mode in 16 steps. The Deception will also come with blasters, blaster effects, and even an attachable smoke for his train mode. Collectors can already pre-order the Transformers Studio Series Astrotrain right now online for $59.99 with a Summer 2026 release date.

The Transformers: The Movie Leader Class Astrotrain

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $59.99 | Pre-Order Now. Experience the epic action of THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE with the Studio Series Astrotrain figure. The 6.75-inch figure converts from robot action figure to train mode in 29 steps and from train to space shuttle in 16 steps. "With movie-inspired details, intricate poseability, and attachable accessories like blasters, blast effects, and even a trail of smoke for train mode, this TRANSFORMERS Astrotrain action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more TRANSFORMERS collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

3-in-1 Transformers action figure converts from robot to train in 29 steps and train to space shuttle in 16 steps.

Figure comes with 2 blasters, a smoke effect accessory for train mode, and 3 blast effect accessories that attach in both modes.

Transformers Astrotrain figure features articulation for display-worthy poses, including articulated hands to recreate the crowning of Decepticon Starscream.

