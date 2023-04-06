The Hulk and Bruce Banner Smash Into Hasbro's Marvel Legends New Marvel Legends figures are on the way as Hasbro celebrates the 60th Anniversary of the Avengers including an incredible 2-pack

It has been a while since we have seen a new Incredible Hulk Marvel Legends figure from Hasbro. The last Hulk that was released was the Marvel Legend 20th Anniversary figure, and now another has arrived. To help celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Avengers in Marvel Comics, Hasbro is dishing out plenty of new celebratory figures. One of which is a special The Incredible Hulk #1 2-Pack figure set featuring a grey Hulk and the first ever comics Bruce Banner. This impressive set is a Hulk fan's dream, allowing collectors to recreate that iconic #1 cover.

The grey Hulk was actually a misprint in the original comic from Marvel, as they just ran out of green ink. However, the grey hulk made a comeback later on and has been beloved ever since, and this set captures that history and more. Bruce will have a matching outfit for his alter-ego and is featured in a lab coat. Hulk is getting an upgraded head sculpt, deco, and body from the previous 80th Anniversary Exclusive 2019 figure. This set is just incredible and will be a must-have 2-pack for any fan. Pre-orders are live right here for $59.99, and this duo are set for an August 2023 release.

Bruce Banner Finally Comes to Hasbro's Marvel Legends

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Gray Hulk, Doctor Bruce Banner, and other action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible Marvel Legends Avengers 60th Anniversary set includes a Gray Hulk action figure and Dr. Bruce Banner action figure. 6-inch -scale figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel's Incredible Hulk comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Figures come with 6 accessories, including alternate Hulk head and hands, pipe, and removable glasses and shirt."

Includes: 2 figures and 6 accessories

GRAY HULK AND DOCTOR BRUCE BANNER: Caught in the heart of a Gamma Bomb explosion, Dr. Bruce Banner now finds himself transformed when darkness falls, into the most powerful creature to walk the earth – the Incredible Hulk

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY: These figures are inspired by the characters' appearance in Marvel's Incredible Hulk comics and make a great addition to any collection of Marvel Legends action figures

COMIC-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including alternate hands and head for Hulk

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Marvel fans and collectors can display these fully articulated 6-inch scale action figures, each featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)