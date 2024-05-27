Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

Boba Fett Plots His Revenge with New Star Wars Gentle Giant Statue

Gentle Giant Ltd. is returning to a galaxy far far away once again as they debut their latest set of Star Wars collectible statue

Featuring young Boba from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, with Jango's helmet.

Limited edition with only 2,000 pieces, priced at $100 and set for Q1 2025 release.

Collectors can pre-order online or at Local Comic Book Stores, includes authenticity cert.

Boba Fett has been a fan-favorite Star Wars character for decades, who originally only had roughly seven minutes of screen time back in the day. While his time in the Original Trilogy was short, he has stuck around for generations and even got his origins told in the Prequel Trilogy with Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Boba Fett is a clone of bounty hunter Jango Fett, and upon working with the Kaminoans, he asked for one of the clones not to be altered. Thus, Boba Fett was born and was raised like a son by Jango, only to watch in horror as Jedi Master Mace Windu decapitated Jango during the Battle of Genesis.

This moment is pivotal for his character, leading him down a path of vengeance, survival, and bounty hunting. Gentle Giant Ltd. has now captured Boba's quench for revenge with a new Attack of the Clone Mini Bust. Coming in at 5" tall, Young Boba is featured holding his father's helmet in his hands for this haunting statue. The Star Wars statue will be limited to only 2,000 pieces, will be priced at $100, and is set for a Q1 2025 release. Pre-orders are already live online as well as at your Local Comic Book Store.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones – Boba Fett (Geonosis) Mini Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! He will avenge his father! Young Boba Fett holds his father Jango's helmet in his hands as he plots his revenge on the Jedi who killed the bounty hunter. This approximately 5-inch resin mini-bust features actor likeness atop a black pedestal base, and is limited to only 2,000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

