Kotobukiya Debuts New Star Trek Bishoujo Lady Captain Kirk Statue

The Final Frontier awaits as Kotobukiya adds a brand new statue to their growing Star Trek Bishoujo statue featuring a new Lady Officer

Kotobukiya has returned to the Final Frontier as they unveil a new addition to their growing Bishoujo line. This line only has three statues in this release: a female Medical Officer, a Vulcan Science Officer, and Operation Officer Uhura. This series pretty much features gender-swapped versions of iconic Star Trek characters, and this new statue reimagines Captain Kirk as a female character. This new Command Officer blends classic elements of the beloved captain with Kotobukiya's signature Bishoujo style. Standing 8.9" tall, Lady Kirk showcases a dynamic pose, capturing the essence of Starfleet's fearless leader with a fresh, feminine twist. Details like her iconic yellow Starfleet uniform, communicator, and phaser are meticulously crafted. Star Trek fans will also notice the theme base, which is inspired by episode 18: Arena after Kirk took on Gorn. Assemble a new command for you, Bishoujo U.S.S. Enterprise and this Command Officer is priced at $145, is set for a June 2025 release, and is up for pre-order now.

Kotobukiya Star Trek Bishoujo Command Officer Statue

"The original series, Star Trek is a standalone sci-fi drama series that originally was broadcasted in 1966, and continues to spin new tales to this day. This Kotobukiya series brings the characters to life in the iconic BISHOUJO style, reimagined by illustrator Shunya Yamashita. The third addition to the series is the key to space exploration, the commander of spaceships and bases, the command officer."

"She comes to life in a pose in battle, giving commands at a landing operation as a Captain-ranked officer. She holds a Type 2 phaser for self-defense in one hand and the newly sculpted gadget, the portable communicator, in the other. Her dignified and reliable appearance somewhat resembles that of Captain Kirk. Using shapes familiar to fans as one of the show's well-known shooting sites, Vasquez Rocks, the diorama style base is designed after the fighting scene with the Gorn from original series episode 18: Arena."

