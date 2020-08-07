Yu-Gi-Oh and Seto Kaiba Play Their Hands with Kotobukiya Statues

Kotobukiya has announced the reproduction of classic Yu-Gi-Oh statues. Yami Yugi and Seto Kaiba are back are ready to duel it out. Both are highly detailed and are shown in their iconic outfits. They are both shown with Duel Disks and they can also be removed. As for Yu-Gi-Oh's Yami Yugi, his jacked and Millennium Puzzle can be removed for a different posed style if needed. Fans of Yu-Gi-Oh will not want to miss out on these statues as all preview statues have sold out.

These classic Yu-Gi-Oh characters are beloved by many fans of the series. Their rivalry is legendary and these reproductions, fan but these amazing statues back into the hands of collectors once again. The Yu-Gi-Oh ArtFX Yami Yugi and Seto Kaiba Statues from Kotobukiya are set to release in February 2021. Yami Yugi is priced at $79.99 and you can find pre-orders are live and located here. Seto Kaiba is priced at $89.99 and fans can find him located here. Be on the lookout for other possible Yu-Gi-Oh reproductions like Dark Magician, Atem, Mark, Joey Wheeler, and more.

The Heart of the Cards is with Kotobukiya

"From the popular anime and manga series Yu-Gi-Oh! comes Yami Yugi, the ancient Pharaoh whose soul now co-exists in Yugi's body. Kotobukiya's highly detailed sculpt and vibrant painting replicates the fine details of the character from the Millennium Puzzle worn on a chain around Yugi's neck to the multi-colored hair spikes. Includes removable Duel Disk and jacket for a wider range of display options, allowing you to create the look you like."

"Yami Yugi stands ready to play a card, with a selection of other cards in reserve in his left hand, bringing the duels from the show to life! Displa"y alone or with other Kotobukiya Yu-Gi-Oh! ARTFX J statues! *Jacket, Millennium Puzzle, and Duel Disk can all be removed.

ⓒ2020 Studio Dice／SHUEISHA, TV TOKYO, KONAMI

"Kotobukiya's ARTFX J lineup continues with Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters! Next up is the main protagonist Yugi Muto's archrival, Seto Kaiba! Showing off his tall figure with his long white coat flowing behind him, Seto Kaiba comes to life as he stands at the ready gripping his duel disk and looking this way with a sharp glance. Users can almost feel the pressure that he emits right before a duel."

"From the sheen on the coat to the delicate mold of the duel disk, this figure was recreated with much care taken into ensuring its high level of detail. Recreate the Battle City arc by displaying this figure with ARTFX J Yami Yugi and complete the ARTFX J Yu-Gi-Oh! lineup to recreate the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters! *The duel disk is removable. This reproduction item does not include the "Kaiba Corporation Airship Key Holder."

