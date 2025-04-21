Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

Superman (2025) Goes Retro with New DC Super Powers Figure

Coming to life from the upcoming summer blockbuster, Superman, McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new collection for the film

Article Summary Superman (2025) brings a hopeful reboot to DC with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

McFarlane Toys releases retro 4.5" Superman collectibles inspired by the upcoming film.

New DC Super Powers figures include Superman, Green Lantern, and Mr. Terrific.

Pre-order the limited edition Superman figure now for $11.99 before the June 2025 release.

Superman (2025) is the next DC Comics film that will reboot the new DC Cinematic Universe, and is directed by James Gunn. Set to release on July 11, 2025, the film introduces David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Unlike previous darker takes, this movie seems to promise a more hopeful and classic version of the character. Balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing in Smallville, hope will shine once again for the new era of DC Comics films. This is no origin story either, as it already features an established universe with other DC heroes arriving with Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, and even Guy Gardner's Green Lantern.

McFarlane Toys is ready to dive into this new era of Superman with an impressive assortment of new collectibles for the film. On top of new 7" DC Multiverse figures, McFarlane is giving the new 2025 film a retro reimagination with their DC Super Powers line. Superman arrives in glorious 4.5" retro format with a new deco, limited articulation, and symbol inspired by the upcoming film. Be on the lookout for more DC Studios heroes who are also joining this line, like Green Lantern and Mr. Terrific. Pre-orders are already live online for $11.99, including at the McFarlane Toys Store, with a June 2025 release.

Superman (DC Super Powers: Superman (2025) Movie)

"Both a son of the otherworldly Krypton and Planet Earth's Smallville, Superman aka Metropolis's Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent, must now juggle both jobs and personas while under the most severe attack he's ever faced."

Classic 4.5" scale DC Super Powers figure features retro-inspired styling and articulation unique to the DC Super Powers line.

Based on the character's appearance in the Superman feature film from DC Studios.

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

SUPERMAN is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

