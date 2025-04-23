Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: nfl, transformers

New Dallas Cowboys x Transformers Autobot Arrives with Starblitz

Two worlds are collide as the Transformers universe is going for a touchdown with a new set of NFL converting robots

Article Summary Starblitz, a new Autobot, merges Transformers with NFL as a Dallas Cowboys football helmet.

5.5-inch Starblitz transforms in 23 steps, featuring Cybertronian pride and NFL authenticity.

Comes with a mini football and helmet; pre-order soon for $24.99, release set for Fall 2025.

Look out for upcoming Autobots repping Packers, Chiefs, and Steelers in this unique crossover.

Starblitz is yet another shining star for Hasbro's newest 2025 Transformers x NFL crossover event. This Autobot is running his route as he represents the Dallas Cowboys with a sleek, silver-blue design. Measuring 5.5 inches tall, Starblitz brings some Cybertronian pride to Dallas in an impressive way. Starblitz will transform into a Cowboys football helmet in 23 steps. Built for precision, Starblitz captures the unmistakable look of the team's iconic gear, combining NFL authenticity with new Transformers robotic flair.

The gridiron is truly about to get some metal down the field with an impressive Autobot that is loaded with detail. Hasbro did include a mini football and a wearable football helmet for Starblitz, which will help get that touchdown as well as take down some Decepticons. It is unclear if more NFL teams will get their own Autobots, but one can hope, and this Dallas Cowboys release is set for a Fall 2025 release. Pre-orders for Starblitz are set to arrive on Amazon soon for $24.99, and be on the lookout for more Autobots coming soon for the Packers, Chiefs, and Steelers.

Transformers x NFL Crossover – Dallas Cowboys Starblitz

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Pre-order on April 22 at 12AM ET on Amazon; available Fall 2025.) Experience the epic combo of TRANSFORMERS robots and the NFL with the TRANSFORMERS Dallas Cowboys Starblitz toy!"

"This 5.5-inch figure converts from robot action figure to football helmet mode in 23 steps. With intricate poseability and accessories like a mini football the figure can hold and a mini helmet that the robot figure can wear, this unique collaborative action figure makes an awesome addition to any TRANSFORMERS or NFL collection. Look for more TRANSFORMERS collectible toys (each sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!