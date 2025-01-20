Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Ultimate Universe Miles Morales Spider-Man Returns to Marvel Legends

Step into the pages of Marvel Comics once again as Hasbro is back with a new set of 6” including Miles Morales Spider-Man

Fully articulated, the figure captures Miles' look from Ultimate Spider-Man with masked and unmasked heads.

Includes collector accessories and a mini comic cover to enhance any Spider-Man fan's collection.

Pre-orders start Feb 6 for $24.99, with a Spring 2025 release; available at Hasbro Pulse and select retailers.

Swing into action once more in the Ultimate Universe as Miles Morales is back as Spider-Man with a new Marvel Legends release. Miles Morales first appeared in Ultimate Fallout #4 (2011) and was created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli. In this Ultimate Universe, Miles is a teenager who inherits Spider-Man's mantle after Peter Parker's death. Similar to Peter, he was bitten by a genetically engineered spider but added new power to the mantle with camouflage and a venom blast. It was rough for Miles to gain the footing of the role, but after the death of his mother, things finally changed as he would soon understand the meaning of power and responsibility.

A new Marvel Comics Miles Morales Legends is long overdue, and this figure is nicely sculpted, adding a wide range of new articulation. Spider-Man will come with a masked and unmasked head sculpt, along with swappable hands, and enhanced. A miniaturized copy of Miles Morales: The Ultimate Spider-Man #1 is also included, as well as new card back packaging. Miles is set for a Spring 2025 release for $24.99, with pre-orders arriving on February 6 at 1 PM at Hasbro Pulse and other retailers.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ULTIMATE MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN

(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Pre-Order on February 6 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2025.)

Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Ultimate Miles Morales figure! Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Miles Morales: Ultimate Spider-Man #1 (2014), this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs.

Comes with 5 accessories, including 3 alternate hands, and alternate masked head, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Miles Morales: Ultimate Spider-Man #1 (2014). Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Add Ultimate Miles Morales to your collection of comic-inspired Marvel Legends Series figures on a retro cardback (each sold separately, subject to availability).

