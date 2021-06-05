Boss Fight Studio Reveals Closer Look At Upcoming Popeye Figure

Boss Fight Studio has been given itself quite a lot of attention lately with its recent announcements and figure releases. From The Phantom to Flash Gordon and even their incredible Hero H.A.C.K.S line, they are giving collectors some great collectibles. One of their most recent acquisitions is the Popeye, and the crew and Boss Fight Studio have given fans an update on their progress. We already know these figures will stand roughly 6-7" tall and will come with a nice set of swappable parts and accessories. Popeye is in the spotlight this time around with the reveals of the paint master design for their upcoming release. Right off the back, fans can see the quality and time that Boss Fight Studio has put into this design with immaculate detail and great color.

We do know that Popeye will have a secondary swappable head, interchangeable hands, and a spinach can accessory. As previously reveals, we will also be getting Olive Oyl and Swee'Pea. If we are all getting figures just like this tease, then these will definitely be collectibles that fans will not want to miss out on. In the past, Boss Fight Studio has released figures like Flash Gordon in special lunch box packaging, and I think it would be something cool and unique to release these in spinach can packaging. This would give a little nod to the iconic actions and legendary food of Popeye. No release date is known just yet, but fans can check out some of the other amazing collectibles Boss Fight Studio offers here.

"I Yam What I Yam! – Guess what today is? It's #Popeye Friday! That's right – we are THRILLED to show you guys first looks at the paint master for our upcoming Popeye figure! Should we make Popeye Fridays a thing and keep sharing?"