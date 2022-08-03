Enter the Spider-Verse with Hasbro's Web Chompin' Spider-Rex

The hit Marvel Comics series, Edge of Spider-Verse, kicks off yet again by exploring the multiverse of Spider-Man. Last time we got introduced to some big characters like Sp//dr, Spider-Gwen, Man of Spiders, and more. Some of these heroes even got spin-offs and made it to the big screen, and with Spider-Man: Enter the Spider-Verse arriving next year, you never know who will arrive this time. One of these heroes is already getting his own kid-friendly toy from Hasbro. Coming to us from a Jurassic setting of heroes and villains, Spider-Rex has arrived, and he is here to enhance your Spider-Verse collection.

The Web Chompin' Spider-Rex comes in at 16 inches long and shows off our heroes as a mighty T-Rex. The classic Spider-Man design returns in an untraditional format along with some nice features to go with it. Sound FX and web-shooting action are included along for Spider-Rex to save the jungle once again. The Marvel Spider-Man Web Chompin' Spider-Rex is priced at $44.99 and set for an August 2022 release. Pre-orders are live here, and stay tuned for more Spidey collectibles as they are revealed.

"Spider-Rex stomps the bad guys into extinction! Kids can RAWRRR into action as they pretend to protect the city and scare away enemies as Web Chompin' Spider-Rex. Let the bad guys know you're coming for them with ten action sound effects kids can activate by pushing buttons on figure's back. Ready Spider-Rex for battle with posable limbs and a classic Spider-Man inspired design. Kids can imagine fighting crime by activating Spider-Rex's dino blast action feature to knock down the bad guys. The possibilities for play with this Spider-Man dinosaur toy are endless! Kids ages 4 and up can create their own exciting and interactive play scene with other Marvel Spider-Man toys and action figures! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) These Marvel super hero toys for boys and girls make great gifts for kids!"