Fallout 4 1/6 Scale Sole Survivor (Male) Figure Revealed by threezero

The Wasteland awaits as threezero is back with a brand new 1/6 scale action figure from Fallout 4 as the Sole Survivor (Male) comes to life

Article Summary threezero reveals a 1/6 scale Sole Survivor (Male) figure from Fallout 4, showcasing post-apocalyptic Boston.

Lone Survivor stands 12" tall, features a Vault 111 suit, Pip-Boy 3000, and 32 articulation points.

The figure includes Fallout accessories like Kellogg’s pistol, Fat Man, Charisma Vault Boy Bobblehead, and Pip-Boy.

Scheduled for Q1 2025, this figure pairs well with threezero's Power Armor figures for immersive Fallout action.

The Lone Survivor is the main protagonist of the legendary Besthesda video game series Fallout 4. Players are thrust into a post-apocalyptic wasteland once again for a new epic story as they witness the destruction of the world. The Lone Survivor was part of Vault 111 and was cryogenically frozen for over 200 years. He awakens during cryo only to witness the murder of his wife and the kidnapping of his child. He is now driven by a desire for answers; they navigate the ruins of post-apocalyptic Boston.

Threezero is expanding its Fallout 1/6 scale collection with its first Lone Survivor figure standing 12" tall, featuring a nicely crafted Vault 111 suit with Pip-Boy 3000, and has 32 points of articulation. Some fun Fallout accessories are also included with the Pip-Boy 3000 Mark IV, Pip-Boy interface card, Charisma Vault Boy Bobblehead, Mysterious serum, and some weapons with Kellogg's pistol and the powerful Fat Man with ammo. The figure will pair perfectly with one of threezero's many Power Armor 1/6 scale figures, and pre-orders are not live just yet, but he is set for a Q1 2025 release.

Fallout 4 – 1/6 Sole Survivor (Male)

"From the highly-acclaimed Fallout video game franchise, threezero proudly presents the 1/6 Sole Survivor, the iconic protagonist from Fallout 4! Standing at approximately 12" (30.9cm) tall, the Fallout – 1/6 Sole Survivor (Male) collectible figure boasts a fully-articulated 1/6 scale body, offering with approximately 32 points of articulation. Meticulously crafted, this figure showcases intricate sculpted details and expertly-applied costume tailoring and weathering effects, authentically capturing the formidable and resilient essence of the Sole Survivor."

"The 1/6 Sole Survivor (Male) figure comes equipped with a wide array of accessories, allowing you to recreate various memorable scenes from the game. These accessories include the legendary weapon Big Boy, Kellogg's pistol, the Charisma Vault Boy Bobblehead, the Pip-Boy 3000 Mark IV with an interface card, and the mysterious serum. With these meticulously crafted accessories, you can truly immerse yourself in the world of Fallout and bring the Sole Survivor's adventures to life."

