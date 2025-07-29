Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Bounty Hunter Asajj Ventress Comes to Hasbro's Star Wars: Black Series

New Star Wars: The Black Series figures have been revealed by Hasbro at San Diego Comic Con 2025 and pre-orders are already live

Figure depicts Ventress in her post-Sith bounty hunter look as seen in The Clone Wars and related stories

Features include a removable helmet, premium sculpt, series-accurate details, and dual lightsabers

Pre-orders now open on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99, with an official release set for Fall 2025

Coming out of SDCC 2025, some new Star Wars: The Black Series figures are on the way, and pre-orders are already live. One takes fans back to the events of The Clone Wars with the return of Asajj Ventress after her falling out with Count Dooku. Once a fierce Sith assassin serving Count Dooku, Ventress was betrayed and left for dead. Stripped of her purpose, she would go on to return to her Nightsister roots but would soon embrace a more independent life as a bounty hunter in the galaxy's criminal underworld. Fans got to see this side of Ventress in the final arc of The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch, and even Tales of the Underworld. Asajj is now suiting up in her bounty hunter gear for a new The Black Series release that features a removable helmet and dual lightsabers. Pre-orders for Bounty Hunter Asajj are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99, and she is set to release in Fall 2025.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Asajj Ventress (Bounty Hunter)

"Asajj Ventress used her Force skills to become a successful bounty hunter, letting her own moral compass guide her in her new career. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40- plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like Asajj Ventress from STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS. The figure includes premium design and deco, series-accurate sculpt, and multiple articulation points. Comes with a removable helmet and her two signature LightsabersTM. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

