Bow Before Wakanda Forever's King Namor with Iron Studios New Statue Iron Studios is back with another impressive assortment of 1/10 scale Art Scale statues including King Namor praising his people

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever did an incredible job bringing Namor the Sub-Mariner to life. Everything about the mutant was beautifully done from his new origin, heritage, and even design. The more historical take on the City of Atlantis was the chef's kiss, adding a more Aztec take to his design. Hats off to Marvel Studios, giving an excellent modern redesign on an iconic Marvel Comics character, and hopefully, we will see more of him. Until then, Iron Studios has brought Namor to life as the king he is with an impressive 1/10 Art Scale statue.

King Namor comes in at 10.6" tall and shows the Wakanda Forever villain in his kingly gear. Plenty of detail was put into this statue, from the textures and design on his Aztec ceremonial outfit to the reef below him. If you love Namor, then this is the statue for you, and hopefully we can get a companion Shuri Black Panther statue to go with him soon. King Namor is priced at $179.99, is set for a Q4 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

King Namor from Black Panther Wakanda Forever

"In the depths of the Gulf of Mexico, the monarch of an ancestral underwater kingdom floats on the water above a coral reef and sandy sediments, with a shark and a moray eel, two fearsome marine carnivores, swimming next to his feet with wings on its ankles, that allows him to fly outside water just like the geek god Hermes. Representing K'uk'ulkan, the Serpent God with Feathers, a Mesoamerican deity, he boasts an eccentric ceremonial helmet above his head, worn as a crown, only when he speaks as a king to his people."

"Wearing golden shoulder pads with red bands that come out of his back, green shorts with a golden belt and many ornaments, he firmly holds his spear made of vibranium in his right hand, ready for war. Inspired in Marvel's cinematographic version presented in the movie "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", Iron Studios present the statue "King Namor Deluxe – Wakanda Forever – Art Scale 1/10" with the mutant antihero and antagonist, firstborn of Talokan, an old civilization of underwater inhabitants connected to the Maya peoples, played by Tenoch Huerta in the 30th movie of the MCU."