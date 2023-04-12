BoxLunch Celebrates Life with New Earth Day Essentials Collection BoxLunch is ready to celebrate Earth Day and doing it in style with an impressive new apparel collection with plenty of iconic franchises

Earth Day 2023 is arriving on April 22nd, and BoxLunch is celebrating the planet with its Earth Day Essentials collection. This impressive line of apparel gives Star Wars, Disney, Marvel, and Disney fans some Earth love. From the reaches of the cosmos with the Guardians of the Galaxy to Tatooine with Jawas and even a trip back t Middle-Earth, BoxLunch has covered it all. These shirts even feature organic cotton, like the "Give a Groot Don't Pollute" tee. On top of that, this Earth Day collection is here to inspire eco-consciousness, and I think it does just that. One incredible feature of this collection arrives with The Lord of the Rings. No one does their fleece, jewelry, and shirts look fantastic, but some include special eco-friendly seed tags that can even be planted, allowing you to grow your own poppies! Save the Earth and look good doing it with BoxLunch, and the Earth Day Essential Collection can be found in-stores now and online here.

Earth Day Has Never Look So Good, Thanks to BoxLunch

"As a company committed to making a difference in the world, BOXLUNCH is excited to launch its special collection celebrating Earth Day 2023, bringing together some of the most beloved and iconic characters in pop culture. The Marvel Collection features Guardians of the Galaxy-inspired merchandise, including the "Give a Groot Don't Pollute" organic cotton t-shirt, designed to inspire eco-consciousness. Select items from The Lord of the Rings™ Collection feature special eco-friendly seed tags that can be planted to grow poppies to celebrate the theme of regeneration and new life inspired by the books and movies."