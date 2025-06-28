Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Furby, hasbro

Things Get Crazy with Hasbro's New Furby DJ Interactive Figure

Some wild creations are coming soon from Hasbro as they create a new wacky and musical Furby DJ Interactive figure

Article Summary Hasbro unleashes DJ Furby, a disco-inspired interactive plush with wild multicolor designs and LED lights.

DJ Furby offers 5 play modes, including music, games, party features, chill time, and bestie time.

With over 1,000 music and light combinations, Furby delivers yoga poses, jokes, and English/Furbish songs.

Two versions available: Amazon Exclusive Neon Star and a standard rainbow edition, both 32” long and pre-orderable.

Meet DJ Furby, a wacky, wild, and fun new electronic critter that is joining Hasbro's latest drop of Furby's. These new pals are a snuggly addition to your Furby collection, featuring a bold disco-inspired design with multi-colored fur, gradient hair tuft, and sparkling tail. Two versions are being offered, featuring an LED-lit belly measuring in at 32" long! Both DJ Furby's are packed with five play modes: Music, Belly Games, Party Games, Chill Time, and Bestie Time.

Hasbro takes everything you love about this new generation of fuzzy pals to new levels with these DJs by offering over 1,000 possible combinations of music, light shows, yoga poses, and jokes. Neon Star is a purple rainbow checkered version that will be an Amazon Exclusive, while a standard rainbow DJ one will be offered at retailers. This is surely a very interesting release for the mythos of the Furby, so maybe more Furbish creatures will be awakened in the future. Collectors can pre-order one of these wacky, eerie DJ Furbish for $69.99 right now with an August 2025 release.

FURBY DJ Rises from Hasbro with New Interactive Snuggle Toy

"DJ Furby brings the party with music, games, lights, jokes, and so much more. With 5 modes and over 1000 possible play combinations to create, kids decide the vibe with this incredibly interactive plush toy. There's so much to do, like play solo and multiplayer games, chill with yoga moves and cool light shows, listen to catchy songs in both English and Furbish (the official Furby language), and more."

"To start, press the heart gem, lay them on their back, and lift the head, almost like a space otter! DJ Furby is not your average electronic pet or cute stuffed animal – they're an amazing best friend that makes a great gift for girls and boys 6 years and up. Furby and all related properties are trademarks of Hasbro."

