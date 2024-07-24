Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boxlunch, deadpool, marvel, wolverine

BoxLunch Debuts Exclusive Deadpool & Wolverine Apparel Collection

BoxLunch has unveiled a brand new and exclusive apparel collection that has arrived just in time for Deadpool’s newest film

Article Summary Deadpool & Wolverine apparel collection launched by BoxLunch ahead of the new movie release.

Graphic tees, jackets, and accessories featuring Deadpool’s humor and Wolverine’s fierce attitude.

Highlights: Wolverine racing jacket with claw marks, X-Men logos; Deadpool bomber jacket with embroidery.

Available online and in-store at BoxLunch; movie hits theaters this weekend. Don't miss out!

At long last, the time has come when Deadpool & Wolverine is finally set to hit the big screen later this week. To get fans ready for the legendary event, BoxLunch has launched a new apparel collection featuring everyone's slicing and dicing fan-favorite Marvel duo. Deadpool and Wolverine are ready to bring some new bloody fun to your wardrobe with plenty of new graphic tees, jackets, and even a matching best friend necklace. The designs spotlight Deadpool's irreverent humor and Wolverine's fierce X-Men attitude, making every item stand out and will make the perfect addition to your showing.

Highlights from this line include some sweet jackets for Wolverine and Deadpool that are packed with some fun details for any Marvel fan to enjoy. Deadpool's chaotic and magical mind to the fury of the Wolverine is all captured here; BoxLunch was sure to deliver just the right amount of style for fans, collectors, and movie-goers to get behind. This entire collection and much more are already live online and in-store with BoxLunch, and be sure to go see Deadpool & Wolverine hitting theaters this weekend.

Become Best Bubs with Deadpool, Wolverine and BoxLunch

"Ride in Mutant style with this X-Men racing jacket! Inspired by Wolverine, the front of this jacket includes lettering of his name in front of claw marks and side patterns to match his suit. With an X-Men logo on one sleeve, snap buttons, and pockets, this motocross style jacket is perfect for fans of the Marvel hero."

"Who needs to worry about saving the city when you look this good? Embellished with decorative ribbing, this Deadpool bomber jacket features the character's name, embroidered appliques of his mask, and matte flat buttons. With a patch on the sleeve, it's the perfect nod to the iconic anti-hero."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!