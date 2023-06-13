Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boxlunch, indiana jones

BoxLunch Explores the Unknown with New Indiana Jones Collection

BoxLunch is back and getting ready to expand your wardrobe with some new collections like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

At long last, a brand new adventure is on the way for the famed archaeologist Indiana Jones. Heading theaters on June 30th, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will send off the legendary adventurer. A film like this deserves an impressive apparel collection to go with, and BoxLunch is uncovering some mystery and wonder with its newest launch. Explore the unknown with Indy and BoxLunch with a collection that features key characters & iconography from the Indiana Jones franchise. Some of these items include a mini backpack, wallet, pins, and necklace, as well as some themed explorer apparel with long sleeves, tees, button-ups, and much more. After all these years, it is nice to see some love for Indiana Jones. After Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Indy pretty much vanished from the landscape, so collections like this are fun and welcoming to see. We got to get our hands on an Indy tee, keychain, and pajama pants, and they are comfy, stylish and makes us ready for our own adventure. The BoxLunch Indiana Jones collection is already live online here as well as in stores now!

Brings Home The Adventure of Indiana Jones with BoxLunch

"In celebration of the theatrical release of Indiana Jones™ and the Dial of Destiny on June 30th, BoxLunch has collaborated with Lucasfilm to launch a new collection featuring key characters & iconography from the Indiana Jones franchise. BoxLunch launched an experiential photo activation to complement the assortment, which evokes the beloved franchise's adventurous spirit."

"Fans can immerse themselves in the world of Indiana Jones via an in-world photo experience at the Barton Creek location in Austin, Texas, through August 2nd. Fellow explorers can also shop the collection online at BoxLunch.com or at their local store. There's something for every Indy fan in this special collection, including apparel for the whole family, a purse and matching wallet, jewelry, and more."

