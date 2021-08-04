Bride of Chucky Tiffany Returns to Mezco Toyz With New Figure

The Child's Play franchise is starting to come back in the spotlight with its first-ever upcoming TV series Chucky. The TV Series will be a direct sequel to some of the films include the Bride of Chucky, and Mezco Toyz is ready for it all. The company has revealed their newest 15" MDS Mega Scale doll with Tiffany. This deadly dog is ready to haunt your collection with detail captured straight from the film and features six talking phrases. Packaged in a window friendly box, horror fans will easily want this collectible in their Child's Play collection.

It is not often that companies can capture that full movie like quality when bringing collectibles straight from the film. However, when that collectible is already a doll on screen, the magic is already there, and Mezco Toyz captures it all with horrifying detail. From the talking features to authentic detail, this is one doll you want not want to sleep in the same room with. The Bride of Chucky Talking Tiffany MDS Mega Scale figure from Mezco Toyz is priced at $98.00. She is set to release between September – November 2021, so fingers crossed from that Halloween release date. Pre-orders are already live here, and be sure to reunite these infamous lovers with the upcoming Talking Chucky figure.

"First introduced in the film Bride Of Chucky, Tiffany was the devoted girlfriend of killer Charles Lee Ray before his soul transferred into the 'Good Guy' doll that would come to be known as Chucky. After Chucky ended up in a police evidence vault, Tiffany used her feminine wiles to rescue him. When Chucky electrocutes her in a bathtub, he transfers her soul into a bridal doll. Now trapped in a doll body, Tiffany joins Chucky on his quest to find the Heart of Damballa, the amulet that can transfer their souls into human bodies."

"Tiffany is as deadly as she is beautiful; a perfect mate for our previously released 15" Chucky doll as well as our upcoming 'Good Guy' Chucky doll. Tiffany is perfectly screen-matched from her bleached-blond hair to her black work boots. Dressed in her bridal gown with "leather" jacket, she comes complete with her TIFF necklace, tattooed décolletage, and lacquered fingernails. Just as verbose as she was in Bride Of Chucky, Tiffany has lots to say. She speaks six phrases direct from the film, activated by a discrete button on her back. Tiffany also features realistic glass-like eyes and nine points of articulation. Tiffany comes packaged in her own collector-friendly window box perfect for display."